Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

TSE:AQN opened at C$8.94 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.13.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6970954 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,475.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.