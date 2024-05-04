National Bankshares Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$951.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.28. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.