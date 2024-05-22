D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 620 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.27% of American States Water worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 246.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 119.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American States Water by 1,651.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

