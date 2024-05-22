Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

