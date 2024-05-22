Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.02% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $210,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.