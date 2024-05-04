Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,212 ($15.22).

Get National Grid alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on National Grid

National Grid Stock Up 1.4 %

National Grid Company Profile

NG stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.25. The stock has a market cap of £39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,534.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83.

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.