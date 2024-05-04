ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.79. 9,751,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

