SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,666. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.