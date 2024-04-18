Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,099.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $976.41.

REGN opened at $901.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $955.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $890.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $339,594,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

