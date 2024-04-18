Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 187 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in General Electric by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 98,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.67. 933,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,911,080. General Electric has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $158.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

