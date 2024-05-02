Savant Capital LLC Has $13.60 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

