Savant Capital LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 548,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

