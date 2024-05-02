PYA Waltman Capital LLC Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 6.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,252.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,243. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,207.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,068.32. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $750.86 and a 12-month high of $1,269.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

