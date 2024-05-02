Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 855,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.