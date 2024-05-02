One Day In July LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Day In July LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,240. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

