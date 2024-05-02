Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.49. 16,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

