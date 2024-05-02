One Day In July LLC Sells 5,353 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,713,000 after purchasing an additional 482,687 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

