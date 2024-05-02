Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $943,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

