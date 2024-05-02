Cannell & Co. Acquires 73,306 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,684,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

CVX stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,023. The firm has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.68. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

