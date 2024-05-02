Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.76. 60,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.