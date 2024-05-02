Win Advisors Inc. Sells 11,743 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 862,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,748. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.