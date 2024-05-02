Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Raised by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,454,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after buying an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Unilever by 8.3% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 1,283,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

