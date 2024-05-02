Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

