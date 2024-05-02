Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,269 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 292,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,239. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

