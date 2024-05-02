Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

About Preferred Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

