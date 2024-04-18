Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,953 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 892,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,542,000 after acquiring an additional 126,988 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

AMD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $153.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,400,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,419,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

