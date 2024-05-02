C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.