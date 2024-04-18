Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,749 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $749.98. The company had a trading volume of 736,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $764.03 and its 200-day moving average is $657.67. The stock has a market cap of $712.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $367.35 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

