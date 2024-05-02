Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of DEI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.07. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

