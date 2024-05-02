Brokerages Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Price Target at $22.57

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $12,870,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,398,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMRA opened at $9.10 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

