United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.12 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.