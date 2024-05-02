Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.68. 15,404,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524,574. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $315.11 and a one year high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.54.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

