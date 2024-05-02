StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

XELB stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 118.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

