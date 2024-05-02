Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$87.00 to C$86.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.23. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$57.14 and a one year high of C$80.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

