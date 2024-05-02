iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

