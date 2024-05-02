Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $4.40. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences comprises 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

