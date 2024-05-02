Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) and NOV (NYSE:NOV) Critical Survey

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Drilling Tools International and NOV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00 NOV 2 5 8 0 2.40

Drilling Tools International presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.64%. NOV has a consensus target price of $24.07, suggesting a potential upside of 30.97%. Given NOV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NOV is more favorable than Drilling Tools International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 1.12 $14.75 million N/A N/A NOV $8.58 billion 0.85 $993.00 million $2.49 7.38

This table compares Drilling Tools International and NOV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NOV has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International.

Risk & Volatility

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOV has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of NOV shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of NOV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and NOV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 9.70% 20.30% 11.50% NOV 11.23% 10.21% 5.54%

Summary

NOV beats Drilling Tools International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NOV

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. It also offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including downhole multistage fracturing tools, pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration and injection units, flowline, and manifolds; coiled tubing units, and wireline units and tools; connections and liner hangers; onshore production consists of composite pipe, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production, such as floating production systems and subsea production technologies, as well as manufactures industrial pumps and mixers. In addition, the company provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; pressure control equipment; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; and pipelay and construction systems. Further, the company offers spare parts, repair, and rentals as well as comprehensive remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field service, and customer training. The company was formerly known as National Oilwell Varco, Inc. and changed its name to NOV Inc. in January 2021. NOV Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

