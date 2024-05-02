Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Trevena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trevena

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.