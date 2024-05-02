Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Asure Software stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

