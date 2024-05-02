Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHH opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.