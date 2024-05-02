Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Target Price at GBX 443.40

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

LON:QQ opened at GBX 348.40 ($4.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,908.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

