StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.
Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, April 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.
Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
