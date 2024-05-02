TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

TKO opened at $95.77 on Friday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TKO Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

