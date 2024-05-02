Sidoti Csr Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of USNA opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $373,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

