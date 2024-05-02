Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 20,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 125.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 100.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNMR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

DNMR opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 333.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

