ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.