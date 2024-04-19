ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.11.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
