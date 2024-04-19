Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.33 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

