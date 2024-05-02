Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 95 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Smiths News Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of SNWS stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 55 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,023. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.24 million, a PE ratio of 550.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.86.
Smiths News Company Profile
