Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 95 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Smiths News Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SNWS stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 55 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,023. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.24 million, a PE ratio of 550.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.86.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.