Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

CZNC opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

