BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BrightView traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 283499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BV. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 977.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

